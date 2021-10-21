Stardew Valley developer Concerned Ape announces new game, Haunted Chocolatier

Concerned Ape announced on Twitter that he was planning to make an announcement within an hour on YouTube. The stream was titled ‘????’. When the hour arrived, Concerned Ape revealed that he was working on a new game called, Haunted Chocolatier.

It appears to be a brand new game that borrows many of the same gameplay aspects from Stardew Valley. In the brief teaser, the player was offering gifts to citizens, attempting to craft various ingredients, and there were dialogue options presented to the player during conversations. It likely means players can expect to romance many of the NPCs they encounter in town while expanding their known recipes.

Players will be assuming the role of a chocolatier, attempting to create various recipes using ingredients they obtain from the wild, such as milk, huckleberries, and nectar.

After the game was announced, Concerned Ape shared a post on his Haunted Chocolatier website that he was ready to try something new after dedicating 10 years of his life to Stardew Valley. It is officially called ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier, and it leans more towards the fantastical genre, focusing more on magical haunted ghost chocolate. It explains the many spirits seen throughout the gameplay trailer, with many citizens unconcerned about their presence.

Right now, Concerned Ape doesn’t know how to categorize the game. It’s in the early stages, and he’s actively working on the core ingredients as it organically evolves through active development. We can expect more concrete details as Concerned Ape figures that out for himself.

There was no official release date for the Haunted Chocolatier.