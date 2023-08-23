Starfield Fans Fawn Over Limited Edition Gear Shown Off At Gamescom

Gamescom 2023 is underway, bringing plenty of new announcements and details on the biggest games coming to players, with one of the most hyped titles being Bethesda’s Starfield.

Alongside showing off the game, Bethesda is showcasing all its limited edition goodies at the show, including a custom setup in the style of a Starfield ship cockpit, and players are drooling over all the game’s accessories.

Related: Starfield: Release Date, Preorders & Gameplay Trailers

The Setup Includes Everything a Fledgling Space Adventurer Needs

Reddit user u/zloym shared the image of the elaborate setup, as well as some other goodies that players can look forward to purchasing alongside the game. In the pictures, we see a fully customized setup themed around the upcoming space adventure, with Starfield’s signature colors and logo littered across all the gear. Xbox has tweeted about the collaboration and “Dream Chair”, and giving fans a better look at the setup.

The setup is currently on display at Gamescom and includes a custom chair designed to resemble a pilot chair players would find in the games, alongside a full cockpit-style frame that features tons of switches, buttons, and nobs to emulate a ship from the game. On top of that, the setup includes a huge widescreen monitor so you can see everything the game has to offer in stunning quality.

Of course, it’s not likely this will be available for purchase, but players can purchase the countless limited edition gear themed after the game. This includes an Xbox controller, headset, console wrap, the collector’s edition with its fancy watch, stream deck, microphone, and some extra goodies like a skate deck, all of which can be seen in another image from the original post, and fans a salivating over these new toys. Most comments are fans asking or hoping they can get the chair for themselves, or others on a different post are glad to see support for ultrawide monitors. As for the chair and setup itself, it is set to be given away in a charity raffle at the end of the year, with all the proceeds going to charity.

Elsewhere in Starfield news, we have had Pete Hines confirm the size of Starfield planets, which are very big. We also have seen some details on the games world thanks to a recently released timeline, and have seen rapper Post Malone sharing his excitement for the upcoming title.

It’s not long until players can finally enjoy Starfield, as the game is set to release on September 6th for PC and Xbox Series X/S. If you want to jump in early, grab the premium edition and get five days of early access.