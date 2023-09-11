Starfield Fans Quack Up Over Impressive Duck-Themed Spaceship

Starfield has only been out for a few days, and players have already begun to show just how creative you can get with the ship-building feature, with players taking to social media to share their creations with other fans. In this case, we are looking at a creative that is perfect for another who has a particular fondness for ducks and other waterfowl.

Players Quacking Spaceship Design Highlights Starfield Great Ship Building

The post comes from u/angryoldduck on Reddit, who shared the duck-themed spaceship with players over the weekend. As expected, players have been impressed and cracking jokes about the player’s unique ship design.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the ship shares a striking resemblance to everyone’s favorite bread-eating friends, sporting a green head made up from cargo, with a big yellow beak for the ship’s cockpit, and a grey body containing all the ships key features like the Grav Drive, topped-off with big yellow landing gear resembling some big old flippers. There are also some creative ways the play has used to make it a properly functioning starship, with the ship’s missiles in place of eyes as a prime example. It’s so impressive that even the official Starfield Twitter has noticed.

The post is filled with users commending the player’s creativity and loading up the comments with puns and jokes about their ships. Some highlights include one player asking if there was a “big bill for building that ship,” another saying that the design was “quacktastic,” and a personal favorite as a Brit is several users quoting the famous Monty Python skit from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

This is just one example of the game’s ship-building, but there are many more examples of players getting creative with their ship designs that highlight the system and easily make it one of the game’s best features. Other designs we have seen include plenty from the Star Wars universe, like the X-Wing, and some more outlandish creations, like a space sandwich.

Your spaceships are a big part of Starfield, and players are taking the time to craft their unique ships to make their experience more unique for them. We imagine we will see many more creative ship designs as time goes on and mods begin to make their way into the game.