Starfield Hype Peaks As Fans Pre-Build Ships In Blender

Looking up Blender courses in 3, 2, 1…

Image Source: Bethesda

Starfield’s highly anticipated ship-build system has captured the attention of fans and gaming enthusiasts, who eagerly await the chance to explore the depths of space in their very own customized vessels. The upcoming game, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, promises an immersive ship customization system beyond mere aesthetics, allowing players to fine-tune their spacecraft’s performance and functionality.

Related: Starfield’s Severe Lack Of Spoons Is Startling Players

Amidst the fervor surrounding Starfield’s ship customization, Reddit user Its_all_pixels has already taken matters into their own hands. They have showcased their early ship designs inspired by Starfield, using the powerful 3D modeling software Blender. 

Starfield Fan Can’t Wait for Release, Designs a Ship in Blender

The intricacy and attention to detail in these fan-made ships are genuinely remarkable and closely resemble something that could be built within the game. Bethesda Game Studios’ official Starfield Twitter account even shared the user’s creations, leaving fans curious about the extent of similarity between the in-game ship designs and these stunning renders.

Fans and gaming media have expressed enthusiasm for Starfield’s ship customization system. The system’s modular nature allows for shaping, coloring, and assembling vessels in any desired manner. The system’s resource and budget management aspect adds a layer of strategic decision-making, making the shipbuilding process even more engaging.

As the release of Starfield draws nearer, the excitement and anticipation continue to build. The prospect of constructing and customizing one’s own spaceship in such a meticulous and immersive way has ignited the imaginations of fans worldwide. 

Related: Starfield’s launch is delayed again but set to take off this September

With the ship customization system offering a wide array of options and stats to tinker with, players eagerly await their chance to take to the stars in vessels of their own creation. Starfield is poised to be a game that genuinely empowers players to explore and conquer the cosmos in style.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved