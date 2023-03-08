Starfield’s launch is delayed again but set to take off this September

The wait is nearly over, as Bethesda Softworks has announced that Starfield will launch later this year. This release date follows several significant delays and loose release windows, as it was initially set to be released during the first half of 2023, but the fact that the game is close should reassure the fans who have been burnt before and are wary of getting their hopes up.

A new trailer on the official Bethesda Softworks YouTube channel has revealed that the release date for Starfield on PC and Xbox Series X/S is September 6. A dedicated Starfield Direct will also be held on June 11, where more information about the game will be revealed to the public. The new Starfield trailer shows beautiful shots of outer space, while Todd Howard talks about how excited he is for fans to explore this new game.

The September release window should be reassuring to those looking forward to getting lost in the outer reaches of space, as the month is completely dead in terms of new releases. While 2023 will see some big RPGs, like Final Fantasy XVI in June and Baldur’s Gate III in August, no significant games are planned for September or October. Then again, it’s still early in the year, and developers still have plenty of time to flesh out their schedules, but the fact that Starfield has staked its claim in September means that some companies might want to push their games further away from it.

Starfield has been delayed several times, but fans familiar with the rough state of Bethesda games at launch should be happy that the team is taking extra time to make the game as stable as possible. Those disappointed by having to wait years to play Starfield will soon have their patience rewarded, as the time to go on new adventures in the galaxy is almost here, and the June Starfield Direct is placed at just the right time to get everyone excited… or leave everyone disappointed again if there are any more delays.