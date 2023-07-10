Starfield Players Ready To Order Periodic Tables After Seeing Gameplay Trailers

Gamers are thrilled for Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming take on intergalactic adventures. With its immersive space setting and expansive gameplay, fans eagerly await its release. However, in their quest to conquer the universe, players will need more than just their excitement. A recent revelation about the game’s mechanics has sparked a unique demand: a need for periodic tables.

Like the renowned Mass Effect series, Starfield will allow players to plunder resources from various planets. Because nothing says you’re an excellent intergalactic citizen like depleting every planet under the sun for your own profit. But here’s where the chemistry lessons from preschool come into play.

Starfield is a Galactic Chemistry Crash Course First and a Space RPG Second

Players will encounter many exotic elements on these alien planets. To navigate this celestial chemistry effectively, some gamers consider having a periodic table handy in a separate window while playing. This way, they can quickly access these elements’ full names and properties. It’s an unexpected blend of entertainment and education, and players are embracing the opportunity to apply their knowledge fun and engagingly.

The response from the gaming community has been overwhelmingly positive. Many players expressed excitement about combining learning with gameplay, reminiscing how music artist Gwen Stefani’s hit song “Hollaback Girl” helped them remember how to spell “bananas.” For others, especially chemistry students, this presents a unique chance to put their studies to practical use. The prospect of encountering new elements and expanding their understanding of the periodic table within the context of an immersive video game has ignited a wave of enthusiasm.

As the release date for Starfield draws closer, players are eagerly preparing for their intergalactic adventures. The demand for periodic tables among gaming communities is unexpected, sure. But it also showcases the unique blend of science and entertainment that Starfield promises to deliver.