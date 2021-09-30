Starfield will have a complete Japanese localization with over 150,000 lines of dialogue

During the Xbox presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard spoke about the company’s upcoming game Starfield. Howard announced that Starfield will have a complete Japanese localization. To give context for how large of an undertaking that will be, Starfield will have over 150,000 lines of dialogue. For comparison, Skyrim only had 60,000 lines of dialogue, while Fallout 4 only had 110,000. Starfield may end up being one of Bethesda’s biggest games to date.

Bethesda Game Studios became part of the Xbox Game Studios when Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, Bethesda’s parent company, in March. This gave Microsoft access to all of Bethesda’s library of games, which includes The Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises.

Starfield is described as an action role-playing game that takes place in the deep corners of space. Players will be able to customize their own character who joins an organization of explorers to traverse the cosmos. Not much else is known about the game since its announcement at E3 2018. The game is scheduled to release November 11, 2022, for the Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Starfield will be Bethesda’s first new major intellectual property in years. The game is being set up as potentially Bethesda’s next major franchise, with the company having very ambitious plans for the game in both terms of scope and availability.