Starly flies in as Pokémon Go’s July 2022 Community Day featured Pokémon

Starly will be Pokémon Go’s July 2022 Community Day Pokémon. On July 17, from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone, Starly will appear more often throughout the day, allowing you to capture multiple of these Pokémon and an increased chance to encounter its shiny version. However, compared to the previous Pokémon Go Community Day event featuring Deino, Starly might fall short for some players as a worthwhile event.

During the event, and up to five hours after it ends, if you capture enough Starly to evolve it into its final form, Staraptor, it will learn Gust as a fast move. Gust is a solid Flying-type Pokémon move to teach Staraptor, although it might not make Staraptor a worthwhile Pokémon to use in player battles or any PvE raids. Staraptor doesn’t stand out as a highly sought-after Pokémon, but shiny collectors may appreciate the chance to add this one to their collection for the event.

There will be a Community Day Special Research ticket called Field Notes: Starly for players to purchase. The ticket will come with a Special Research story with tasks and items for ticket-holders to receive.

All players will receive three times as many Catch XP, Catch Candy, twice the chance to receive Starly Candy XL when catching this Pokémon, and increased incense timers. Pokémon Go players can also take advantage that all trades require half as much Stardust, and one more Special Trade will be available from 11 AM to 7 PM in your local timezone.

Following the June 2022 Community Day, the July 2022 event feels like a bust. We go from Deino, one of the rarer Dragon-type Pokémon with a solid Dark-type charged move for its final form, to Staraptor, a reasonably common Flying-type Pokémon with a decent fast move. We’ll have to see how the Pokémon Go community reacts to this, but we’re not too impressed with July’s upcoming event.