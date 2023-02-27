Starter Pokémon and names for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC hint at a link to the Japanese myth Momotaro

Following on from today’s Pokémon Presents livestream, the three new starter Pokémon for the first DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Teal Mask, have been revealed. These Pokémon each resemble animals from the Japanese myth, Momotaro, leading to some fans speculating about the story that will play out.

The Pokémon Company today revealed the upcoming expansions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While no gameplay was on show, we did get some artwork, and that has continued to come out long after the event’s end. French Pokémon publication Pokekalos shared four images from The Teal Mask, featuring the DLC’s three starter Pokémon and what appears to be the new legendary or mythic Pokémon for this DLC. According to Pokekalos, these three will be named Okidogi, Fezandpiti, and Munkidori. All three sound like puns for “Okey Dokey, Serendipity, and Hunky Dory,” which are very British phrases, lining up with the Paldea region’s accents and inspirations.

As you can see, there is a bird-like Pokémon, one that resembles a monkey, and one that looks like a very strong dog. The final Pokémon is clearly meant to be a threat, possibly some kind of ogre or oni. According to Serebii, the legendary for this DLC is called Ogerpon. This lines up with the Japanese myth of Momotaro, in which a boy born from a peach recruits a dog, pheasant, and monkey to help him fight a roaming band of ogres/oni that have been terrorizing the local population.

Seeing this link, some fans speculate that the DLC’s story will revolve around players following in the footsteps of an ancient tale within the Pokémon universe, recruiting these three Pokémon as they head out to capture or battle an ogre, the cover Pokémon for The Teal Mask. If it does, this wouldn’t be the first time a Pokémon game has had a myth that players follow along with, resulting in them capturing a legendary.

All this only relates to the first of two expansions coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the second, The Indigo Disc, players are sent to a new academy in the Pokémon world where they’ll complete tasks as foreign exchange students. This DLC seems far more mysterious since the new academy is located out at sea in what looks to be a building that expands under the waves.