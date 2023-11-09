Steam Deck OLED Announced By Valve

Valve has announced the Steam Deck OLED, which is launching in North America on November 16. The Steam Deck OLED has an improved screen, a better battery, and can download games faster.

The current Steam Deck is a highly acclaimed item, but one concern that fans have is its longevity. PC gaming moves at a lightning-fast pace, so it’s only a matter of time before the Steam Deck is left behind in the dust, doomed to run indies and low-end thirty-party games until the end of time. As such, fans suspect that there will be new iterations of the Steam Deck in the future.

Valve Is Releasing The Steam Deck OLED On November 16

A new video on the official Valve YouTube channel has announced the Steam Deck OLED, which will be released in Canada and the United States of America on November 16. They can be purchased on the official Steam Deck website. Those living outside North America cannot order a Steam Deck OLED, and it’s unclear if it will launch in other regions.

There are two models of Steam Deck OLED up for sale: one that costs $549.00 and has a 512GB SSD, and one for $649.00 that has a 1TB SSD. Both systems have a 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display, though the more expensive model has premium anti-glare etched glass. Compared to the original LCD Steam Deck, these models have a Wi-Fi 6E 50Whr battery, 3-12 hours of gameplay (content-dependent), and a 45W Power supply with a 2.5m cable.

Valve has also revealed that the 64GB and 512GB LCD Steam Deck models are being phased out and will no longer be produced. As such, the remaining stock is being sold at a discounted rate, so those interested in a Steam Deck and don’t care about the LCD screen should check out the official Steam Deck website.

It’s impossible not to compare the Steam Deck OLED with the Nintendo Switch OLED model, further cementing the comparisons between the two systems. In both cases, these mid-cycle revisions are more about improving the screen than boosting the hardware. Regardless, the people who love playing their Steam Deck on the go will likely be interested in a prettier OLED screen for their journeys.