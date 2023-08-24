Will Sea of Stars Be Available on Steam Deck?

Sea of Stars is an interesting new turn-based RPG developed by Sabotage Studio that acts as a prequel to The Messenger. The upcoming release will see the game launch on August 29, 2023, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck is a portable gaming device that might not have as high specs as some computers, but it can still run hefty games like Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077. However, not every single game is compatible with it, as adjustments have to be made before they are verified. But will Sea of Stars be verified on the Steam Deck? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Sea of Stars Coming to Steam Deck?

With so many people loving the handheld console that is the Steam Deck, more games keep getting verified for it while the audience grows. There is some good news for Sea of Stars fans – as the game will be on the Steam Deck. The game has officially received its verified badge on the Steam website, meaning as soon as it becomes available, gamers will be able to grab their handheld, download it, and play away.

Something that is highly recommended for any Steam Deck owner is having a micro SD card. With bigger games, the storage on the device will quickly be used up. Some tech-savvy users might want to open their device up and switch out the SSDs inside with a much bigger one, but for those who want things simpler, getting a micro SD card works just as well.

Players can download Sea of Stars onto their Steam Decks on August 29, when it releases worldwide.