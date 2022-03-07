Steam Deck reservations through Q3 2022 now available, extending to more countries soon

The first round of Steam Deck units have begun shipping, and soon more future customers will be able to get theirs. You might have already gotten an email from Valve, but if not, know that more orders are opening up.

As detailed in a Steam Deck blog post, “the second batch of Q1 reservations in the queue” can now be purchased. Those who are in the Q2 and Q3 groups are in luck too, as they can check the availability of those reservations on Steam now too. If reservations for your group are available, you’ll be able to put your money down for when the assigned batch of Steam Decks ships out.

Valve is also looking to open its reservation system in more countries “by the end of the year.” It “will share updates as [it gets] more info,” but Japan was named specifically. The post concludes with a few press blurbs praising the portable PC.

It certainly is an impressive piece of hardware — and an open-source one, at that. Plenty of Steam Deck owners have already taken advantage of this, with software like GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin shown running on the device. The SteamOS devkit is available to the public on GitLab, though Valve recommends going to a pro for any physical repairs you might need.