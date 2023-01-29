Stranger Of Paradise’s DLC sets up a sequel in the world of Final Fantasy 2 (that probably won’t get made)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has just received its final DLC update, and it included a scene that could have been setting up a sequel in the world of Final Fantasy 2. Unfortunately, a sequel doesn’t seem to be on the cards, based on recent comments by Final Fantasy veteran Tetsuya Nomura, who may have quashed any chances of a new Stranger of Paradise, as the game didn’t meet expectations.

Image Via Square Enix

The third and final DLC for Stranger of Paradise uses Emperor Mateus from Final Fantasy 2 as a boss. This is due to multiverse shenanigans, which also tie into the events of the Dissidia spin-off series. In the DLC, Jack Garland defeats Emperor Mateus but, notably, doesn’t kill him, as he has done with his other enemies. Instead, it’s pointed out that Emperor Mateus has lost his magical powers and is now only as strong as a regular person. So, Jack throws Emperor Mateus through a portal, claiming that “starting again from the bottom might improve his mood.”

Stranger of Paradise seems like it’s setting up a sequel in the world of Final Fantasy 2, with a de-powered Emperor Mateus as its protagonist. But, it’s unlikely that there will be more Final Fantasy Origin games, at least not according to a recent interview with producer Tetsuya Nomura that was translated by Noisy Pixel. In the interview, Nomura said he would love to make a sequel, but the audience would have to spread the word about the game, suggesting that it didn’t sell well.

A Stranger of Paradise sequel starring a humbled Emperor Mateus as he rebuilds his empire or has a redemption arc could make for a fantastic game, especially as the world of Final Fantasy 2 rarely gets any love from Square Enix. It’s a shame that such a game likely won’t happen, but at least the Stranger of Paradise DLC has set the stage for more Chaos-hunting in the future.