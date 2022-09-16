Street Fighter 6’s World Tour catchy opening confirms 18 character launch roster

We received a fistful of information about Street Fighter 6 following Capcom’s showcase at the Tokyo Game Show. With the Closed Beta for the game happening from October 7 to 10, the team has confirmed the game will launch with 18 characters. The information comes from the official Street Fighter Twitter account, which posted all the characters that will be available when the game launches in 2023.

Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.



🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/4tcHP3mHIc — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 16, 2022

However, there was a supposed leak ahead of the full roster announcement featuring designs for Rashid, Ed, A.K.I, and Akuma. There's no confirmation if this official artwork or if these characters were expected to release to the official roster, but it could make them likely candidates to appear in future DLC following the game's launch.

Players will get the chance to try them out in the Closed Beta, alongside game modes like Battle Hub matches, Open Tournaments, Casual and Ranked Matches, and Extreme Battles. It will be a good opportunity for the Street Fighter community to dive into the game and provide feedback to the developers before the game arrives.

However, there was a supposed leak ahead of the full roster announcement featuring designs for Rashid, Ed, A.K.I, and Akuma. There’s no confirmation if this official artwork or if these characters were expected to release to the official roster, but it could make them likely candidates to appear in future DLC following the game’s launch.

Street Fighter 6 is still slated to release sometime in 2023. We do not have an official release date, and we likely won’t receive one until after the Closed Beta Test closes in October. The team probably won’t comment on the release until they’ve had to reflect on the feedback the community has shared, although some predict it could release sometime in late winter or early spring of 2023. For those who are looking to jump into the Closed Beta test, make sure to sign up before on the Street Fighter website before September 30.