Before Street Fighter 6 officially releases, there will be a Closed Beta Test for players to jump into the game to try it out. This will be a good opportunity for fans to try their hand at tackling the system and providing feedback to the developers. The Closed Beta Test will be available for a limited time, and not everyone will be able to join. Here’s what you need to know about how to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test.

How to get into the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test

All players eager to join the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test will need to make their way to the official website for the game. The option to join the official test will be available from this portal at this location. You will need to have access to a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or S, or have a Steam Account to join the Closed Beta Test.

The Closed Beta test will be from October 7 to 10. During this time, players can check out the Battle Hub shown during the Tokyo Game Show. It will also feature cross-play on PlayStation, Xbox Series X and S, and PC systems. Playable characters include Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. You can take part in Character Creation, Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournaments, Training mode, the Hubs Good Store, Extreme Battles that are updated daily, the Game Center, and daily challenges.

Anyone who wishes to join the Closed Beta Test must also have a Capcom I. You can make one at this location. After you make this account, connect it to the account you want to use on your preferred platforms, such as your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Steam account. You must submit your Closed Beta Test application before September 30 to be considered to join the beta. All participants will be announced on October 5.