Super Mario Maker 2 final update adds World Maker mode

Nintendo has announced that the Super Mario Maker 2 final major update will introduce a World Maker mode to the popular Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The update will be available tomorrow, Apr. 22, and will include new content and features on top of the mode that will allow users to create entire worlds.

In the World Maker mode, multiple courses created by a user can be tied together on a path from the starting point on a world map to the end castle. The look of the world map can also be customized.

Up to eight worlds containing a total of up to 40 courses can be combined, creating a mini Super Mario game that can be shared with others.

Seven Koopalings are also on their way with this update, each with a specific movement pattern; other enemies are coming to the game, too, including Phanto and Mechakoopas.

More powerups are set to release as part of the update, such as the SMB2 Mushroom, the Frog Suit from Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World‘s Power Balloon, New Super Mario Bros. U‘s Super Acorn, and the Boomerang Flower from Super Mario 3D World.

Super Mario Maker 2‘s post-launch support is reaching an end after several major content update released since its original day one, including a content drop, focused on The Legend of Zelda.

Recently, an update had allowed players to create and share up to 100 courses, raising the original limit they had upon release.

It is unknown if Nintendo is stopping its support because of plans for a sequel, or just as it transitions to new and different projects.