Super Mario RPG Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023

The long-awaited return of Geno and Mallow is at hand, as Nintendo has announced that Super Mario RPG is being remade on Nintendo Switch. This will include a graphical overhaul, with its cartoon world fully realized with gorgeous new visuals.

Super Mario RPG was released for the Super Nintendo in 1996, developed by Square Enix (then called Squaresoft), and was the first RPG of the franchise. It was one of the last games developed for a Nintendo system before it jumped ship to Sony during the PS1 generation. Super Mario RPG was an excellent turn-based game where Mario, his friends, and even Bowser must team up to stop the evil Smithy Gang from taking over the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Mario RPG Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023

During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Super Mario RPG is being remade for Nintendo Switch. A trailer for the game is now available on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel. Based on the available footage, it seems the game is a straight remake and doesn’t feature any significant new content.

Super Mario RPG was notable in its day for introducing action elements to the turn-based combat system. This meant that if the player pressed the button just as Mario was about to hit an enemy, they would deal extra damage if they got the timing right. The combat system was much more fluid and interactive than other games of its era, and it became a fixture in the later Mario RPG games.

What’s especially exciting about this announcement is that fans get to see the return of Geno, the puppet character in the wizard outfit. Geno was the breakout character of Super Mario RPG, yet the fallout between Nintendo and Square Enix after the original’s release meant that he was sidelined for years. Fans petitioned hard for Geno to appear in Super Smash Bros., but he was passed over in favor of Cloud, Sephiroth, and Hero, being relegated to a Mii Fighter costume instead. Now, Geno can finally make his long-overdue return to the world of gaming.

There’s no word regarding any new content in the Super Mario RPG remake, but the base game is big enough that it doesn’t need much in the way of expansion or revamping. The original has received several ports over the years, but fans can finally play the upgraded version they have waited decades to see, as Super Mario RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023.