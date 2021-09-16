Switch version of Pokémon Unite exceeds 9 million downloads

The official Pokémon Unite Twitter page has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite has reached 9 million downloads as of today. As a result, Switch players will be receiving 2,000 Aeos Tickets come September 29.

This comes just a few weeks after a pre-registration milestone for the mobile version of the game was hit as well, reaching over 5 million on September 1. The mobile version has easily surpassed each milestone threshold listed out by the developers, with the next one hoping for 7.5 million pre-registrations before the launch date on September 22, which would unlock 1,000 additional Aeos Tickets for players. Considering the recent number of pre-registrations and console downloads, it seems that number will be reached soon with the current amount of hype and expectation for launch.

What a goal! The Nintendo Switch version of #PokemonUNITE has just exceeded 9 million downloads! To show our excitement and gratitude, every Trainer will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets starting 9/29.



Thanks for playing Pokémon UNITE, and look forward to the mobile launch on 9/22! pic.twitter.com/m9xyYXhL0k — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 16, 2021

Pokémon Unite is a Pokémon-based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own Pokémon and defeat opponents. Players then have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win.

The current roster has expanded to include over 20 different Pokémon from across the series history, include most of the Generations. Players can download the Switch version now for free from the Nintendo eShop. Pre-registration for the mobile version launching on September 22 can be accessed from the Google Play Store on Android devices and the app store on iOS devices.