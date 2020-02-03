PS5 and Xbox Series X won’t impact Switch sales this year, says Nintendo

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has discussed how the company feels about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’s release, happening later this year.

In a Q&A with investors and analysts, Furukawa has revealed that the platform owner does believe that the launch of next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft will change the gaming environment, but that this change won’t have any impact on Nintendo’s business.

“We will explain the specific figures for the next fiscal year in our next fiscal year announcement,” he said, “but I think there will certainly be a change in the environment as new products of our competitors appear.”

Furukawa added that “we do not believe that the business trends of other companies will have a significant impact on our business.”

The rumors had pointed to a more powerful Switch model to release in 2020 so that Nintendo could compete with more advanced hardware against PS5 and Xbox Series X. Still, those reports have been debunked by the Japanese giant as there are “no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

Nintendo Switch’s sales are doing great after the platform holder announced it had shipped more than 52 million units since its 2017 launch.

Of those units, 5.19 million are Switch Lite, only released in September 2019, and aiming for families and kids, differently from the original model and the rumored Pro version.