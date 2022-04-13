KOTOR remake studio Aspyr acquires MythForce developer Beamdog

The video game studio acquisitions just keep on coming. So does the news around developer Beamdog. In fact, Beamdog itself was just acquired.

The news came via Twitter, where fellow developer Aspyr announced its Beamdog buyout and “welcome[d] the talented team to the family.” In the same thread, it further explained that Beamdog “will operate as an independent studio within Aspyr,” meaning Aspyr isn’t taking over development of Beamdog’s current game. Rather, the goal of this acquisition is “to collaborate closely on future projects.”

We're excited to welcome the talented team at @BeamdogInc to the Aspyr family!



Looking at the history of the two companies, that collaboration makes sense. Beamdog’s catalog includes remasters of Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and other games based on tabletop RPGs. Meanwhile, Aspyr has worked on several RPG ports and is currently developing the Knights of the Old Republic remake. It seems like a good match then. Funny enough, Aspyr itself was acquired by the Embracer Group last year, making this something of an acquisition within an acquisition.

As for Beamdog, the studio’s next game, its first original IP, was just announced. MythForce is a roguelite with an art style that resembles Saturday morning cartoons. It will release in early access on April 20 as an Epic Game Store exclusive on PC. There’s no word on a potential Steam or console release at this time.