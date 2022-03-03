System Shock 3 director already working on a new IP

OtherSide Entertainment, the studio behind the upcoming System Shock 3, has announced that it has a brand new IP in development, with studio director Warren Spector leading the project. However, Spector is also meant to be directing System Shock 3, so this news possibly doesn’t bode well for the long awaited three-quel.

System Shock 3 was announced back in 2015, but very little information has been shared on it since. The last anyone heard of it was when Tencent acquired development rights in 2020, although it was implied that OtherSide Entertainment would still be involved with the project.

OtherSide’s announcement made no mention of System Shock 3. Unless Spector is pulling double duty, it’s easy to speculate that System Shock 3 is not in a good place, if not outright abandoned. The game is still mentioned on the studio’s website, but there have been no updates since 2019. There’s supposed to be a remake of the first System Shock as well, with Nightdive Studios developing it. This one appears to be faring better, with it currently slated to actually release later this year.

As for the new IP, OtherSide describes it as an “immersive simulation” and shared a piece of artwork (via Gematsu), which suggests that it is a fantasy game of some kind and could primarily (or at least partially) take place underwater.

“It feels great to be working with a talented team on a new title and new IP,” says Spector, who previously directed the original Deus Ex and Epic Mickey. “Fans of my work already know what to expect: an immersive world and engaging narrative that players will directly impact through their choices and playstyles. We are still in early development and are looking forward to sharing more information soon!”