Take-Two acquires mobile company Zynga

Surprise acquisitions seem to be occurring more frequently in this industry. Tencent continues to snatch up studios, meanwhile Microsoft made headlines with its Zenimax acquisition early last year. Ringing in the new year, Take-Two Interactive now owns one of the most recognizable mobile companies in the world.

The acquisition, which cost Take-Two around $12.7 billion, will see a combined effort between the video game giants. Zynga, best known for Words with Friends and Farmville, will take charge of Take-Two’s mobile endeavors moving forward. As part of this change, T2 Mobile Games will operate under the Zynga brand. With this deal, Take-two expects its mobile business to take up over half of its net bookings for the 2023 fiscal year.

This is a part of a huge investment into the mobile space, combining Take-Two and Zynga’s strengths to achieve further growth. According to Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau, they will be “combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property.” This means we can expect new mobile games utilizing popular Take-Two franchises.

While some of these projects may remain distinct mobile games, there is a much larger plan at play. The press release makes note of interest in “cross-platform experiences for many of these properties.” This may mean future Take-Two titles will have some sort of mode or feature that integrates a mobile app with a form of cross-progression or rewards for playing both. Time will tell exactly how this partnership will pan out.