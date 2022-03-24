Team17 announces its Spring Showcase, includes Ship of Fools and Marauders

Worms developer Team17 released a video called the Future Game Show Spring Showcase. The Showcase highlights nine video games that Team17 plans to release “soon.” These games include Ship of Fools, The Serpent Rogue, Gord, Marauders, The Unliving, Batora: Lost Haven, Thymesia, Sweet Transit, and Trepang2.

Team17 goes into detail about each game on Steam. The Serpent Rogue is an action/fantasy adventure game that focuses on exploration and mastering alchemy. The title is expected to release on PC on April 26. Gord is a colony Sim-type game based on Slavic folklore. In Gord, players can build up their clan and fortify new settlements, aka gords. Gord is slated on Steam to release on August 31, though the Spring Showcase video states it’s “coming soon.”

Marauders is a first-person shooter set in the early 1990s and features space pirates. Marauders is to launch on Stream Early Access later in the year. The game is also expected to come to Xbox Game Pass. The Unliving is a rogue-like RPG starring a necromancer who can raise an ever-growing army of the undead. The Unliving will be “coming soon” to PC Early Access. Batora is a fantasy hack-and-slash RPG starring a teenage girl who is imbued with dangerous powers. Batora will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and the Nintendo Switch later in the year.

Thymesia is a dark-action RPG set in a kingdom overwhelmed by a plague. The game will launch on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and GOG.com “soon.” Sweet Transit is a city builder game, similar to RollerCoaster Tycoon, except Sweet transit centers mostly on trains and train tracks. Sweet Transit is to release on Steam Early Access.

Ship of Fools is a co-op game that was announced earlier in 2022. The game has players take control of a crew of fish-men, who need to protect their ship from all types of aquatic monsters. The game is to release on PC and consoles later in the year. Finally, Trepang2 is a violent first-person shooter featuring a supersoldier who is hell-bent on revenge. Trepang2 will be “coming soon” to Steam.