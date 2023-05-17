Tears Of The Kingdom Became The Fastest-Selling Legend Of Zelda Game In Three Days

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already hit a huge milestone, as it became the fastest-selling entry in the series in only three days. It still has a ways to go before it outsells Breath of the Wild, but it’s already on track to become one of the Nintendo Switch’s top ten best-selling games.

The hype going into Tears of the Kingdom was already off the charts, considering it’s the long-awaited follow-up to one of the most popular Legend of Zelda games ever. Tears of the Kingdom launched to universal acclaim, receiving numerous perfect scores from various outlets, further fanning the flames of anticipation as fans dodged leaks and spoilers in the days leading up to when they could actually play the game.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Has Already Sold Over 10 Million Copies

Nintendo has announced in a recent Twitter post that the game has sold over 10 million copies within its first three days, making it the fasting-selling entry in the series to date. Tears of the Kingdom is also the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in Europe and the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in Europe.

The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series. Thanks to those already enjoying Link’s latest adventure! pic.twitter.com/BcPtzy3OmC — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 17, 2023

It speaks to the success of the Nintendo Switch that Tears of the Kingdom hasn’t broken into the top ten best-sellers on the system. It will need to sell at least 16 million copies to knock Ring-Fit Adventure from the number ten spot and will need to sell over 30 million to overtake Breath of the Wild, which would make it the fourth best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch.

The sales figures for Tears of the Kingdom will likely stay strong for the near future, considering that it’s a few weeks until the next major release. The Nintendo Switch itself only has one other major first-party title announced for 2023, in the form of Pikmin 4 in July. This means that Nintendo fans have a lot of empty time between now and then, so they have plenty of time to explore this revised Hyrule, and it might well eat up all of their free time until July.

Tears of the Kingdom is off to a flying start, which is fitting for The Legend of Zelda game that lets you build a biplane and soar across the skies of Hyrule. With so many fans just getting into the meat of the game, it is likely to hold many delights for both new and current players as summer kicks off.