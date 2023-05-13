Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sold Out?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released on May 12, 2023, and fans can now experience another chapter as Link in the vast lands of Hyrule. While many players pre-ordered their physical copies of the game, others are currently prepping to go snag their own copy from local stores, and due to high demand, this could be a struggle.

Like with so many popular Nintendo titles, the rush to get a hard copy of the game in person during the release weekend can be a task. Here is some information on how to get the games, and what editions may be sold out.

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For those willing to wait, physical copies of Tears of the Kingdom are still available online to be purchased and shipped to homes. Below is a list of stores with the game in stock.

What Platform is Tears of the Kingdom Out on?

Players can enjoy the new chapter of Link’s story on the Nintendo Switch.

Because Breath of the Wild only ever was available for the WiiU and the Nintendo Switch, it is unlikely the game will ever come to PC, Xbox, or PlayStation consoles.

Is Tears of the Kingdom Sold Out In Stores?

Currently, players may find that the game is sold out at many local retail stores. However, this will vary greatly depending on the location, the number of stores in the area, and how often restocks become available.

To check and see if local stores are sold out, it is always best to call ahead. There is nothing more frustrating than a long drive just to find out the shelves are empty.

Is the Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition Still Available?

Unfortunately, at this time there are no Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Editions available from major retail stores or the Nintendo Shops. These were pre-ordered before the launch, and have not come back into stock.

While fans can likely find the special box sets that include the game and extra goodies on sites like eBay, it is extremely important to pay attention to scalping. These websites also have a high risk of being scammed, so fans looking for the limited collection will want to proceed with extra caution.

