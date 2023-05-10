Tears of The Kingdom Players Tease Fans With Early Delivered Collector’s Editions

Fans of the highly anticipated Tears of The Kingdom have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Collector’s Edition, which is set to come out later this year. However, it seems that some lucky players have already received their copies and are teasing the rest of the community with their early access.

Reports have surfaced that a handful of Tears of The Kingdom players have already received their Collector’s Editions, causing quite a stir in the gaming community. Unfortunately, the game’s publisher has not yet commented on the situation. Still, fans speculate it may be a mistake or a deliberate marketing ploy.

Related: Will Tears of the Kingdom Be the Last Zelda Game?

Tears of the Kingdom Players Delight Fans with Early Access to Collector’s Editions

The Collector’s Edition of Tears of The Kingdom includes exclusive in-game content, such as unique character skins and weapons, and physical collectibles like a detailed art book and a soundtrack CD. The early delivery of these coveted editions has caused a frenzy among fans eager to get their hands on them.

While some fans are ecstatic for those who received their copies early, others feel left out and frustrated. Many fans have taken to social media to manifest their disappointment and demand answers from the publisher. Some even speculate that the early deliveries were intentional to generate hype and increase sales. Regardless of the reason behind the early deliveries, it’s clear that Tears of The Kingdom has a dedicated fanbase who are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated game. The fact that fans are willing to go to such lengths to secure a Collector’s Edition speaks to excitement and investment in this upcoming title.

Related: Is Gamestop Doing A Midnight Release of Tears of the Kingdom?

Only time will tell if the early deliveries were a mistake or a clever marketing strategy. Regardless, it’s clear that Tears of The Kingdom has seized the attention and imagination of gamers worldwide. As the release date draws near, fans can only hope that they, too, will be able to get their hands on a coveted Collector’s Edition and experience all that this exciting new game has to offer.