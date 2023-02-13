The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition might hint at a new Switch OLED model

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom slowly approaching, the anticipation for Link’s newest adventure is continually mounting. After the recent Nintendo Direct showed off some new features and gameplay for the upcoming game, people noticed the distinct lack of a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED model that leaked late last year. With that said, eagle-eyed fans have made the connection between the Collector’s Edition and the leaked console that suggests we are still going to get this Zelda-themed Switch.

As shown in the tweet below, the pin case that is included in the Collector’s Edition for Tears of the Kingdom has a small symbol that we have never seen in any other marketing of the game, except for the leaked images of the special OLED Switch. While still unconfirmed, this would seem to drastically put some backing behind the images that this is a real product on the way.

Rumored Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED Joy-Con



vs



Pin case featured in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition pic.twitter.com/ZMXebhxRhR — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) February 9, 2023

Given that The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises and Tears of the Kingdom is likely the most highly anticipated game to release on the Switch, it is not surprising that the company would release an OLED model dedicated to the event. The Nintendo 3DS got multiple special edition units to commemorate the series, and fans have shown their willingness to put down hundreds of dollars on anything new that mentions the games. It’s a perfect match here to put even more fuel in the fire of that leak being real.

With there still being a lot of mystery surrounding Tears of the Kingdom, like who is voicing Ganon for the first time, the build-up for the release in May could start getting pretty crazy here soon. We have waited a long time for the Breath of the Wild sequel to come out, and though three months still feels long, it is good to have it within arms reach.