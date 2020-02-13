Tekken 7 has shipped 5 million copies, surpassing Street Fighter V

Series Producer Katsuhiro Harada has shared that Tekken 7 has managed to ship 5 million copies since its original release.

The result, which Harada talked about on Twitter, comes after a two and a half years’ run on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

It’s worth noting that 5 million shipped copies is a milestone that was achieved “by the end of 2019,” and doesn’t take into account the first two months of 2020.

“Please wait for a while to update the commemorative illustration,” Harada joked with his followers on Twitter, as you can see below.

Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter Oops…. I had completely missed it…TK7 achieved 5 million copies by the end of 2019. Please wait for a while to update the commemorative illustration. ドタバタしていた年末年始で500万本達成していたとのこと…完全に報告を見逃していました。記念イラストのアップデートはまたあとで..

The latest sales data put Tekken 7 ahead of its closest competitor, Street Fighter V, which has been confirmed to have shipped 4.1 million.

On top of that, Tekken 7 is only available since mid-2017, while Capcom’s fighting game was launched one year earlier, even though Xbox One has not been supported as a platform.

Bandai Namco has been doing well in terms of post-launch support; three seasons of content have already been shipped. One of the reasons why the game has been performing well in the long run.

The fighting game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, which at least theoretically has increased the userbase since its arrival in January.