Tencent invests in Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager

Yager Development is the latest Western developer Chinese conglomerate Tencent has invested in.

The German studio based in Berlin has announced, as reported by VentureBeat, it is receiving an undisclosed amount of capital that will be used for financing current and future projects.

In particular, Yager, known for having worked on the sleeper hit Spec Ops: The Line, will keep working on new content for the free-to-play battle royale The Cycle and launch a publishing program for letting players know about smaller and independent games.

“Tencent is not only the world’s leading games company but also a prolific investor with a stellar track record: We’re humbled to join the line-up of Tencent partners which reads like a games industry Who’s Who,” said Yager’s CEO Timo Ullmann.

Tencent’s presence in Western gaming is getting bigger day after day. The tech giant has helped Nintendo launch Switch in China last year, and acquired Conan Exiles‘ developer Funcom.

In recent days, Bayonetta‘s Platinum Games has also received an investment from Tencent, which will allow the studio to self-publish a triple-A game it is currently developing.

Tencent is a developer itself, too, as its Timi Studios have been working on Call of Duty Mobile for Activision since the inception of the project. The game has been the biggest success for the American publisher this fiscal year.