Terraria is the first game to pass 1 million Steam reviews, maintains Overwhelmingly Positive score

Terraria is an incredibly popular game, having reached a whopping 35 million copies sold as of March 2021. The sandbox game is available across a wide range of platforms, but its PC players just pushed it past a new milestone. It’s now the first Steam game to garner one million user reviews.

Terraria meme-maker @demizegg first spotted this stat, excitedly sharing it on Twitter. They got the numbers from SteamDB, an aggregate website that many PC players use to monitor Steam player numbers and other stats. SteamDB’s top-rated games page counts 978,864 positive reviews and 21,444 negative reviews for Terraria, pushing it to 1,000,308 reviews in total. That’s obviously a small percentage of the overall player base, but it’s an impressive number of people nonetheless.

Terraria is now the first game on Steam with over 1 million reviews while keeping its Overwhelmingly Positive status! (97% positive) pic.twitter.com/3AJlAya2ge — demize 🥚 (@demizegg) August 29, 2022

Beyond the total number of reviews, the breakdown of positive and negative means that Terraria accomplished this feat while keeping Steam’s “overwhelmingly positive” moniker. More than 97% of all reviews are positive, indicating both community and critical acclaim. The team at Re-Logic ought to be proud: its game sits above the likes of Garry’s Mod, Left 4 Dead 2, and The Witcher 3 in terms of total reviews and overall rating.

As a popular indie game (to say the least), Terraria has spread the love by crossing over with other indies in the past. In October 2021, Terraria and Don’t Starve traded monsters in a Halloween crossover event. Re-Logic continues to beef up Terraria with new updates too. As per the team’s latest Steam blog post, the game’s Labor of Love update will be releasing soon.

