The Battlefield 2042 scoreboard finally arrives in update 3.3

The long-awaited scoreboard is finally coming to Battlefield 2042. After being delayed by a month, the missing feature is coming as part of update 3.3.

Going live tomorrow, March 8, the update will finally add a scoreboard that displays kills, assists, deaths, objectives, ping, and more. Fans have been clamoring for this since the game’s launch last fall, and it’s only one part of the patch notes listed on DICE’s website — see the full list at the bottom of this article. Some crash prevention and general bug fixes are also part of the patch. Mode-specific bugs in Conquest, Breakthrough, and Hazard Zone are among them.

March 8 is also the arrival of the Steadfast Exclusive Legendary Bundle. If you have the game’s Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Year 1 Pass, Year 1 Pass & Ultimate Pack upgrade, or an EA Play Pro membership, then you’re getting it for free (pack upgrades and EA Play subscriptions must predate Feb 1, 2022). The Steadfast Bundle includes the Zero Resistance skin for McKay, Grasshopper weapon skin for the K30, Rapid Hammer weapon skin for the M44, Rib Tickler melee weapon skin, Iron Chariot vehicle skin for the M5C Bolte, Resolute Player Card background, and the Steadfast Player Card icon.

There’s a lot of free stuff in the bundle, as a make-good for Battlefield 2042’s rocky launch and ongoing issues. Season 1 pass holders in particular are grumbling, as the game’s first season was pushed to this summer. DICE is also currently fixing the game’s empty maps, focusing on areas like line of sight and cover.

Image via DICE

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.3 Patch Notes

Scoreboard

Added

General

Fixed a game crash that could occur on Origin or Xbox One when signing in/out while using an Xbox One controller.

Setting “chat” key bindings no longer requires a game restart to take effect.

Adjusted aim assist on console to ensure that the system is in effect when analogue sticks are at 100% of their range. Previously it was only active at ranges below 100%.

Fixed a bug where takedowns would not result in a kill on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Established new location for our EU Data Centre as Frankfurt.

Modes