The Cycle: Frontier patch 2.2 increases loot value across the board, buffs most weapons

As the closed beta for The Cycle: Frontier chugs along, developer Yager continues to iron out the gameplay issues that most players find disagreeable. With the March 30 patch 2.2 update, The Cycle: Frontier receives a weapons and armor overhaul, and makes most contracts and looting in general more profitable.

All resources found on the surface of Fortuna III are now worth more when sold at faction shops, and the early game campaign missions now require fewer deliveries, which ultimately leaves players with more stuff to sell. Delivery and Dead Drop contracts have been adjusted, which is particularly good to hear in the case of the latter, as Dead Drops were notorious for sometimes costing more to complete than the reward they gave in return. The patch 2.2 changes should go a great distance toward making The Cycle: Frontier’s economy feel less restrictive, and allow more players to enjoy the higher tier weapons and equipment the game has in stock.

Speaking of weapons, almost all guns in The Cycle: Frontier have been buffed in patch 2.2, in some cases by as much as 20%. However, all armor tiers now absorb more damage as well. We would love to give you a conclusive breakdown of how patch 2.2 changes combat and TTK in The Cycle: Frontier, but unfortunately, the game’s needlessly cryptic two-step damage calculation system makes it difficult to do so.

The Cycle: Frontier is slated to enter early access later in 2022, and will have to duke it out with Marauders for the title of Tarkov-in-Space which currently describes both games a bit too well. Frontier will be available on PC via Steam, with no other platforms announced yet.