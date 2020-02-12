The Division 2 is not getting a PS5, Xbox Series X port

The Division 2 developer Massive Entertainment has ruled out chances that the game could be ported over PS5 and Xbox Series X as soon as they release.

According to the Associate Creative Director Yannick Banchereau, the Swedish studio is only focused on making the game better and launching an incoming expansion.

“We are not looking at porting it to new platforms,” Banchereau told Daily Star.

“What I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible,” he added.

Such a statement doesn’t come as a surprise, in the days when Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says that the company will rely on PS5 and Xbox Series X’s backwards compatibility features for its service games.

These titles include Ghost Recon Breakpoint, For Honor, and Rainbow Six Siege, on top of Massive Entertainment’s The Division 2.

Other unreleased titles such as Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters and Rainbow Six Quarantine will instead release patches to support the newest capabilities of those consoles.

The Division 2 has just announced an expansion called Warlords of New York, that will bring players back to the original The Division’s New York location, raises level cap from 30 to 40, and more.

With this additional content, Ubisoft hopes to improve the game’s overall reception and quality after the disappointing commercial performance following last year’s release.