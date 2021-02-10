The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team ToTW: Week 20 (February 10)

On February 10, EA Sports released the twentieth Team of the Week for FIFA 21. The new Team of the Week has some very familiar faces, including a Manchester City star and a couple of other big names from the Ligue 1 and LaLiga.

FIFA 21: Team of the Week for February 10

This week’s Team of the Week is led by Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. Sterling received a 90 OVR upgraded card by FIFA, and his new card has some pretty impressive Pace attributes (98 Acceleration and 92 Sprint Speed).

This week’s other big names include Memphis Depay, who made the Team of the Week for the second time this year, and Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

Here’s a look at the full Team of the Week for February 10.

Starting Lineup

ST: OL CF Memphis Depay (88 OVR)

OL CF Memphis Depay (88 OVR) LW: Manchester City LW Raheem Sterling (90 OVR)

Manchester City LW Raheem Sterling (90 OVR) RW: Real Sociedad LW Mikel Oyarzabal (87 OVR)

Real Sociedad LW Mikel Oyarzabal (87 OVR) LM: RB Leipzig LM Angelino (83 OVR)

RB Leipzig LM Angelino (83 OVR) RM: AS Monaco RM Alexandr Golovin (82 OVR)

AS Monaco RM Alexandr Golovin (82 OVR) LCM: Levante UD LM Jose Morales (84 OVR)

Levante UD LM Jose Morales (84 OVR) RCM: AC Milan LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR)

AC Milan LM Ante Rebic (82 OVR) LCB: Valencia CF CB Gabriel Paulista (84 OVR)

Valencia CF CB Gabriel Paulista (84 OVR) MCB: Real Madrid CB Rapheal Varane (87 OVR)

Real Madrid CB Rapheal Varane (87 OVR) RCB: PSG CB Presnel Kimpembe (86 OVR)

PSG CB Presnel Kimpembe (86 OVR) GK: Galatasary GK Fernando Mustera (84 OVR)

Substitutes

Genoa GK Mattia Perin (84 OVR)

Manchester United LB Luke Shaw (84 OVR)

BSC Young Boys ST Jean-Pierre Nsame (84 OVR)

Leverkusen LW Moussa Diaby (84 OVR)

Newcastle United CAM Miguel Almiron (82 OVR)

West Ham CAM Jesse Lingard (81 OVR)

Montpelier LW Gaetan Laborde (81 OVR)

Reserves

FC Koln CM Elvis Rexhbecaj (78 OVR)

Toluca LM Alexis Canelo (78 OVR)

R. Sporting ST Uros Durdevic (77 OVR)

FC Sion CM Anto Grgic (76 OVR)

Accrington ST Dion Charles (73 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be in packs until February 17.