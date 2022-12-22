The Game Awards’ attempt to remove the Bill Clinton kid is the worst photoshop we have ever seen

There have been a handful of live blunders that have occurred throughout The Game Awards’ history. For the 2022 ceremony, host Geoff Keighley nearly had a blemish-free year up until the Game of the Year announcement, and one kid snuck onstage to bizarrely dedicate the award to former U.S. President Bill Clinton. When tweeting about FromSoftware’s award successes over the years, The Game Awards’ organizers attempted to erase the individual’s appearance with a hilarious photoshop airbrush.

The tweet went out yesterday when The Game Awards congratulated FromSoftware for being the first studio to win two Game of the Year awards. The first was in 2019 for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and this year it was for Elden Ring. The Game Awards Twitter account used the most recent image of FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki accepting his reward, and if viewers zoom in on the image closely enough, they can see the blurred-out image of the individual who interrupted the awards show, now identified as Matan Even.

From Software is the first studio to win 2 Game of the Year awards at #TheGameAwards



2019 – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

2022 – Elden Ring



Congratulations @fromsoftware_pr pic.twitter.com/UXzG83JsOT — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 21, 2022

We don’t blame The Game Awards team for wanting to hide this individual as much as possible, and it isn’t easy to not find Even standing awkwardly behind the FromSoftware team as they accept their award.

At the time, no one knew who Even was, but after he nominated the award to his “reformed orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton,” the next day, the wildfire of information about Even was lit, and everyone started to learn about his previous exploits. The recent tweet by The Game Awards account shows that you can’t erase any big moments or problems from the evening, as much as they’d like to airbrush them away.

Although Even stole the end of the show, FromSoftware took the year as everyone reflected on their 2022 gaming experiences, with Elden Ring hitting the top of most lists. Looking forward to 2023, FromSoftware has a lot on its plate, with more Elden Ring content and an Armored Core sequel on the way, which was also announced at the award show.