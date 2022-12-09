The Game Awards is a time to celebrate the many games that have released throughout the year, recognizing the standout choices and the hard work of various development teams. Like any awards ceremony, a handful of odd things stick out. For The Games Awards 2022, following Elden Ring’s win for Game of the Year, a final word was shared before the developers left the stage but the group’s youngest member. Who was the kid at the end of The Game Awards, and what did he say?

What did the kid say about Bill Clinton at The Game Awards 2022?

First off, we did pick out what the kid said. He said, “I want to nominate for this award for my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.” These were his final words before everyone began to depart the stage. It does look at this moment that several security guards also reached out to grab him when after this moment, bringing him off stage away from the FromSoftware team.

However, it has been confirmed that the person who walked up on stage has been arrested for his actions, confirmed by Geoff Keighley, the event’s host.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

It does turn out that the individual who did appear had apparently planned to do this at the end of the show. The individual who showed up had said they planned to do this action during the show, and he went through with it. We’re not too sure who he is, or his intentions, but he has been removed from the show and is likely to face charges.

Supposedly, this could be his twitter account, but we’re unsure.

I literally got this first message before the kid even said anything. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/tcPSzKpkN3 — James, Cult Leader (@MKUltraMoney) December 9, 2022

We’ll be updating this story as we learn more.