The Last of Us multiplayer game is Naughty Dog’s “most ambitious project,” studio lead claims

The next big project lined up for the Naughty Dog development team is the highly anticipated The Last of Us multiplayer game. The team has been steadily drip-feeding information about this title since it was formally announced as an independent project, separate from The Last of Us Part 2, which it was initially supposed to release. Although the project has spiraled away from its original design, Naughty Dog studio lead Neil Druckmann shared in an interview that it is now the most ambitious project the developers have undertaken.

Druckmann shared this statement in a TikTok video held by ComicBook Gaming and shared it on their social media page.

In the interview, Druckmann shares that the multiplayer game was something the Naughty Dog team worked on before The Last of Us Part 2 shipped in June 2020. This lines up with the developers initially wanting to release the multiplayer in Part 2, but it never happened because of the size of the multiplayer content. This blew up so much that the developers announced they couldn’t release it as a patch to the original game and decided to make it a different experience.

This year feels like the one where Naughty Dog is planning to open up the floodgates on what the multiplayer game will look like when it arrives to players. Druckmann has shared that it will have an original story in The Last of Us world, and it will take place in San Francisco, California, wrapped around a multiplayer game. The developers have not shared how the story vision and the multiplayer mechanics will meld together.

ComicBook Gaming asked Druckmann how Naughty Dogs has announced games well ahead, namely Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2, far ahead of the actual release date. Druckmann confirmed that the studio does this intentionally, leading to work-life balance issues.

This has forced the studio to figure out how to share those announcements better and share those release dates without putting stress on the employees at their studio, which is likely why we haven’t heard too many concrete details about The Last of Us multiplayer game. We’ll likely see it before the team shifts gears and starts sharing The Last of Us Part III.

Hopefully, we’ll hear concrete details about this game closer to The Last of Us’ tenth anniversary this summer, in June. With Naughty Dog opening up about talking about it, these are probably the early confirmations that we’re getting closer, and the multiplayer project won’t remain a distant fantasy.