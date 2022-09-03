The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Editions arriving damaged, Sony not offering replacements

Complaints of customers receiving completely broken and improperly packaged copies of The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Editions have begun surfacing online. These customers took to Twitter to explain their frustrations regarding the packaging and delivery of the Firefly Edition. Images were attached to their Tweets that showcased the wear and tear on the packages which damaged the box inside.

Received #TheLastofUsPartI Firefly Edition, but I am EXTREMELY disappointed with the poor packaging used by @PlayStation, resulting in damage! C’mon @AskPlayStation you need to do better, there was ZERO packing material. People paid collector level pricing for this! @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/vw28dhzSOz — Minneapolite (@revolutionwifi) September 2, 2022

Well this is how my Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 was delivered. I’m not impressed @PlayStation. Who do I need to contact to get the box replaced? I’m opening it regardless because I should be able to play a game on release. @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/ZOrXC81iXm — Connor Collects! (@SuperClashGamin) September 2, 2022

One customer who ordered the Firefly Edition said that the envelope was too small without protection which resulted in it getting stuck to the box. They then proceeded to show several images of how the packaging affected the box.

While neither Naughty Dog nor Sony have responded to these complaints publicly, one customer managed to get a response from PlayStation Support. They were told that there would be no replacements for the Firefly Edition, and to compensate for the damage they were offered a 20% voucher on a future game order, as well as an option for a refund.

UPDATE: After nearly 45 mins and two separate chats with support, there is no option for replacement. I've been offered a 20% voucher on a future game order. And I can return this if I want. 🙃 — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is priced at $100 in the PlayStation Store and is already sold out. This edition includes the base game, a limited edition Steelbook display case, and The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1 – #4 with new cover art. Customers who purchase the Firefly Edition will also receive early in-game unlocks, including increased crafting and healing speed skills, 9mm reload speed increase, weapon skins, and more.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is available now on PlayStation 5, with a PC port announced for the future. In our hands on-impression of the game, we said, ”The core of The Last of Us is preserved in this remake, with refinements taking the first draft created years ago resulting in a final piece worth the steep $70 price tag.”

