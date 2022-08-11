The Last of Us Part I gets fiery 4K comparison videos to the original game

The Last of Us remake is coming soon, and it’s been dubbed The Last of Us Part I to keep in line with the naming convention of the sequel. There’s more than just a name change happening here though, and Naughty Dog is determined to show off the differences between the remake and the 2014 remaster. That game already looked pretty good, but a pair of new comparison videos showcase some further visual improvements.

Footage already leaked recently, showing off combat and weapon upgrades, but now we have some more cinematic shots for comparison. Naughty Dog has released two short videos, the first of which focuses on the burning barn from the beginning of the game. As the car gets closer to the barn, the footage wipes from the PlayStation 4 remaster to the PlayStation 5 remake. There’s a clear difference in the volume and variety of flames in the newer game, and we can also see that Naughty Dog added more set decoration to the area, with a small windmill now standing beside the barn.

The second clip features Joel and Tommy on horseback, and it’s a good example of the improved lighting effects in the remake. Sunlight streams through the trees in a much brighter and clearer manner and the rock textures on the side of the road are clearly improved too. Moss and grass can now be seen atop them.

The souped-up game comes to PlayStation 5 in less than a month: The Last of Us Part I’s release date is Friday, September 2. Preorders are open now, and there are several different editions up for grabs. A PC version is also on the way, but we don’t know when that’ll arrive just yet.

As for the future of the franchise, we’re still waiting to hear more about Factions, The Last of Us Part II’s multiplayer component. There was also a rumor about a Last of Us x Fortnite collaboration, but that’s since been debunked. Fortunately, there are still plenty of other great games like The Last of Us.