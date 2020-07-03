The Last of Us Part II dominates June UK charts

The Last of Us Part II was the best selling game in June, as revealed today by GFK charts. Naughty Dog’s latest action-adventure title sold more physical copies than the rest of the top ten combined.

The result is not that surprising, considering The Last of Us Part II is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive and sold 4 million copies in three days worldwide.

Even though it’s sold so well, the developer has no intention to return on it for DLC of sorts, as it’ll take a break and then move to the next yet to be revealed project.

UK charts also brought back to life The Last of Us Remastered, which many local users wanted to play again in anticipation of the second chapter and ended in the ninth position.

Overall, it led to a positive month for its publisher Sony, as 29% of all boxed games sold in June were from the label, and 37% of software revenue in the month were PlayStation’s as well.

This is June’s full top 20:

The Last of Us Part II FIFA 20 Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare GTA V Minecraft (Switch) The Last of Us: Remastered Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bravely Second: End Layer 51 Worldwide Games Luigi’s Mansion 3 Forza Horizon 4 Just Dance 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Pokémon Sword Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition was the sole other new entry in the top ten, and it ended 10 despite Switch being so popular now.