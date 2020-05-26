Sony has let gaming outlets disclose when The Last of Us Part II review embargo is expiring, and it’s good news for PS4 users.

Naughty Dog action adventure title’s reviews are coming June 12, 2020 at 12:01am PT, 3:01am ET or 8:01am BST depending on your time zone.

It is usually considered a sign of confidence when a game gets reviewed so early, and with The Last of Us Part II reviews coming a full week before launch it sure looks like PlayStation has much trust in its quality.

Press members have also been allowed to share the menu screen from the game, which shows a boat in the sea with heavy fog on the horizon, most likely at night.

While the screen doesn’t tell much details in itself, we’ve already seen sequences where Ellie uses a boat in such context.

That sequence was included in previous trailers from the game and remarked how players would be able to use a boat to traverse a flooded city.

We do know that players will travel through Seattle and Washington in different story segments, but it is unclear what that flooded city is.

There’s a chance we’ll learn more about how players will be able to use that to explore the world of The Last of Us Part II on May 27, 2020, when Sony drops a new State of Play integrally dedicated to the game.

It will around 25-minute long and will feature never-seen-before gameplay on top of a deep dive on mechanics and story from director Neil Druckmann.

The latest State of Play was similarly reserved to Ghost of Tsushima, which is releasing a month after Naughty Dog’s game in July.

The game is being celebrated with a limited edition PS4 Pro which is also including a engraving of Ellie’s tattoo and a customized DualShock 4.

The Last of Us Part II is coming after a 7-year long development cycle on June 19.