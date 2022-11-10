The latest leaked critter for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is… just a flamingo?

Never one for standing around, the Pokémon community has surrounded a few leakers as of late that appear to have gotten their hands on a rom containing Pokémon Scarlet, and have been feeding the community information as they come across it in the game. This includes information ranging from how battles work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the gym trainers, and even new types of Pokémon that have never seen the light of day until now. Some leaked Pokémon’s have fans scratching their heads, however.

The latest Pokémon creature that has been leaked is a flamingo called Flamigo. Flamigo is a fighting-type of Pokémon with a flying tera-type, with a hefty weight around 80 pounds and a height around 5 feet. The in-game Pokédex states that the Flamigo must tie its neck into a knot to stop its energy from escaping its beak. In appearance, however…well, it’s a flamingo.

One-legged shenanigans or not, many entries into the Pokémon franchise have had new entries that feel somehow off, or different, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are clearly no different in this aspect. While standard flying and fighting moves are expected to come from Flamigo, nothing much is currently known about this creature.

Both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have remained silent regarding the barrage of leaks that have surfaced across the internet as of late. It’s wise to regard these leaks as plausible instead of guaranteed, at least until all leaks can be verified by either Nintendo or the game itself actually releasing. There have been leaks recently that were actually elaborate hoaxes, such as with Nier Automata. It’s not recommended to get too up in arms regarding these leaks until the title officially releases on November 18.