Fan turns meme into reality by building The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vehicles in Nuts & Bolts

Hype is swirling across the internet after a recent Nintendo Direct showed off a brand new trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. During the footage, it was revealed that Link will be able to traverse the kingdom via a car-like vehicle and a flying contraption. Well, the internet decided to internet and started a gag about the game’s many contraptions signaling a resemblance to another popular title, Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts. Now, a clever fan has recreated the vehicles from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdoms in Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts to solidify the joke as reality.

TheShaggyRogers took to the Zelda subreddit to show off their creative building endeavors in Nuts and Bolts. First, they displayed their attempt to create the giant land vehicle, complete with tiny front wheels and large rear wheels. The car may not share the Tears of the Kingdom car’s color scheme, but all the correct visual counterparts are present. Banjo may have to sit in his version, but he is still nestled happily between the two headlights at the front of the vehicle.

Next, the fan created the flying vehicle seen during the Tears of the Kingdom trailer. The Nuts and Bolts version of this aerial contraption also has a different color scheme, but still sports the four cylindrical hover fans that keep the vehicle in the air. Gamers have pointed out that this design is amusingly similar to a fan-made flying machine bug in Breath of the Wild, and now it has a new fan-created reference in an entirely different platform.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on May 12. It is one of the most highly-anticipated titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, and the new vehicles just solidify the sequel as a fresh experience built upon an already beloved game world.