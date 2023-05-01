The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fans Warn Of Full Leaks Online

In under two weeks, players will finally get their hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Breath of the Wild. But with all good things, there comes some bad news for fans today.

Unfortunately, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked, and images and gameplay clips are circling the internet, meaning fans must be vigilant the next few weeks before the game’s release.

** THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT CONTAIN ANY SPOILERS OR LEAKS FOR TEARS OF THE KINGDOM **

Tears of the Kingdom spoilers are officially out on social media

Images of the Tears of the Kingdom Collectors Edition began to leak over the weekend online, where some fans had received their copies much earlier than anticipated. If authentic and not a digital code, it means we are about to see leaks begin to flood the internet over the next few weeks. As a result, places like Reddit have started filling up with pictures of the game, its artbook and collectors box, and small clips of unseen footage and gameplay, some with potentially important story implications and spoilers.

WARNING 🚨🚨🚨ZELDA TEARS OF THE KINGDOM HAS LEAKED ONLINE FULLY.



the game surfaced on the internet and people are playing it. Be careful for spoilers. pic.twitter.com/Xnoi54rGaj — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 1, 2023

We here at Gamepur won’t be showing or linking to these leaks, and we encourage fans to be careful and vigilant over the next few weeks as the release date approaches. We suggest avoiding sites like Reddit and Twitter as much as you can and muting anything Zelda related.

This isn’t the first leak that Tears of the Kingdom has suffered. We saw the Collectors Edition art book leak online back in February, including images of concept art, armor, and locations, on Discord. Since then, Nintendo has been seeking legal action against the leaker, including filing a DMCA to make Discord reveal the leaker.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo jumps in to try to contain the situation quickly, but regardless, be safe out there, and hold on a little longer; the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is almost here.