Tears of the Kingdom Release Day Treehouse – Date, Time & Where to Watch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is almost here, and soon fans will finally return to Hyrule for their next epic adventure. The game will introduce new ways to explore the vast open-world map, as well as new abilities, enemies, and goals in a new, action-packed plotline.

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo has unveiled a Treehouse livestream to celebrate the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, featuring new gameplay of the hotly anticipated release. We can imagine you are interested in checking out the stream, so we put together this guide with all the details on when, where, and how to watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Treehouse live stream.

When & Where to watch the Tears of the Kingdom Treehouse Livestream?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Treehouse live stream will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 6:45 PM PT / 9:45 PM ET. There is no information on how long the stream will be, but we do know that you can watch it via the official Nintendo Live website. We imagine it will also be available on Nintendo’s official Youtube and Twitch channels. However, this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



While there are not a lot of specific details, we do know that this livestream will feature four Nintendo Treehouse segments focused on new gameplay of Tears of the Kingdom. This likely could include more of Link’s new Fuse and Ultrahand abilities, the new Sky Islands, or something entirely new.

Following the livestream, more content will be streamed from the Nintendo New York Store as they count down to the game’s launch. Once again, we don’t know exactly what that will entail, but given previous similar streams from the New York Store, it will likely be fans and content creators getting hyped for Tears of the Kingdoms release.

With the game just a week away, any chance at new information is an exciting prospect. Because of this, tuning into the livestream is the perfect way to build a bit more hype before it becomes available around the world. Hopefully, Link’s new adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be just exciting as every new bit of information has foreshadowed it will be.