The Monster Hunter Rise PC version will add exclusive screen filters

As Capcom and players alike ready for the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise, it appears that fans have a few more surprise announcements coming their way. Capcom took to Twitter to announce that the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise is coming with currently-exclusive screen filters.

There are six total filters that will be arriving with the title, four of which are unique filters.

Black and white

Black and white (cinematic)

Sepia

Sepia (cinematic)

Japanese style

Warring Lands style

The two cinematic styles include screen flickering to imitate old film, similar as what was seen in Ghost of Tsushima. These screen filters are currently unavailable on the Nintendo Switch, although that hasn’t stopped fans from pondering if the effects will come over to the original console for the Monster Hunter franchise.

It should be noted that the exclusive styles aren’t fundamentally changing Monster Hunter Rise, so Nintendo players shouldn’t fret about missing out. Instead, the filters are laid on top of the video, with tweaks to saturation, brightness, hue, and contrast to provide the desired effects.

Still, it’s admittedly a look that resonates well with the stylistic vision of Monster Hunter Rise, with the cinematic styles in particular managing to capture the dramatic Japanese films of old. Monster Hunter Rise is releasing for PC on January 12, 2022.