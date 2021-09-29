The new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer gives us a taste of the English dub

The latest trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V gives us an in-depth look at the English voice cast behind many characters. The game will be releasing on November 12 on the Nintendo Switch, with the English and Japanese versions releasing simultaneously.

To fill out quite a bit of the voice cast, we have Casey Mongillo playing as the Protagonist, Erica Lindbeck playing Sahori Itsukishima, Kellen Goff as Lahmu, Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill, Deva Marie as Amanozako, Jeannie Tirado playing Tao Isonokami, Mark Whitten as Yuzuru Atsuta, Ashlyn Madden voicing Miyazu Atsuta, Stuart Allan playing Ichiro Dazai, Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu, Cissy Jones as Abdiel, Ben Lepley playing Shohei Yakumo, Laura Post as Nuwa, and Daman Mills as Aogami. Many of these talented cast members are veterans in the voice acting field.

Leading up to the November release date, we’ve already received another trailer surrounding Shin Megami Tensei V’s gameplay, with players taking part in intense turn-based combat against demonic forces using their Nahobino abilities. Right now, we’re still waiting to learn how the main characters made their way over to Da’at and the importance of their connection with their demonic counterparts to become Nahobino while working with the Bethel organization to defend against the demon invasions.

You can pre-order Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop.