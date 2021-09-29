Who are the English voice actors in Shin Megami Tensei V?

In Shin Megami Tensei V, players will assume the role of the Protagonist who wakes up after fall unconscious after they’re forced to take an unplanned detour home from witnessing a horrendous murder, walking home in Tokyo. When they awaken, they find themselves in a post-apocalyptic world full of demons, where they can before be known as a Nahobino. This massive RPG will have players battling with light and dark choices, and who are the voice actors behind the many characters you’re going to meet in Shin Megami Tensei V?

Casey Mongillo as Protagonist

Image via IMDB

Casey Mongillo will be portraying the Protagonist. You may have heard their work in Bugsnax as Floofty Fizzlebean, Isao in Gleipnir, Wong in Shenmue III, Zoe in Monster Prom, or Iraida Sirotkina in Left Alive.

Jeannie Tirado as Tao Isonokami

Image via IMDB

Jeannie Tirado will be playing Tao Isonokami. You may recognize Tirado from her many voice roles, such as Gwendolyn Reed in Wasteland 3, Patchwork in XCOM: Chimera Squad, Claudia Strife from Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Fana in Black Clover.

Mark Whitten as Yuzur Atsuta

Image via IMDB

Mark Whitten will be playing as Yuzur Atsuta. Whitten has appeared in other notable works, such as Seteth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, General Berezin in Deathloop, and Leslie Kyle in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Ashlyn Madden as Miyazu Atsuta

Image via IMDB

Ashlyn Madden will be playing Miyazu Atsuta. Madden has also appeared as Batgirl in Lego DC Super Hero Girls, Neera Li in Freedom Planet, Stella in Doc McStuffins, and Carol in The Loud House.

Stuart Allan as Ichiro Dazai

Image via IMDB

Stuart Allan will be playing as Ichiro Dazai. You may know Allan from his roles in playing Damian Wayne in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Russell Clay in Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Jack in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Sean Crisden as Hayao Koshimizu

Image via Behind the Voice Actors

Sean Crisden will be playing Hayao Koshimizu. Crisden has narrated numerous books, such as Talon by Carian Cole, Jazz Moon by Joe Okonkwo, Inevitable by J. L. Beck, and he played Storm Shadow in G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout.

Cissy Jones as Abdiel

Image via IMDB

Cissy Jones will be playing Abdiel. You may have heard Jones when she played Joyce Price in Life is Strange, Delilah in Firewatch, Norah Everhart in Call of the Sea, Olga in Half-Life: Alyx, or as Ellen Ford in Remnant: From the Ashes.

Ben Lepley as Shohei Yakumo

Image via Dubbing Wikia

Ben Lepley will be playing Shohei Yakumo. Lepley previously played as Professor Mirror in New Pokémon Snap, Hans in Sword Art Online, Bellamy Ward in Wasteland 3, Renya Gouto in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Professor Sycamore in Pokémon Masters, and Dedue in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Laura Post as Nuwa

Screenshot by IMDB

Laura Post will be playing Nuwa. Post has voiced numerous roles, such as Kasumi Yoshizawa in Persona 5, Harley Quinn in Batman: The Enemy Within, Azshara in World of Warcraft: Warbringers Blizzard in One Punch Man, and Taria in SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions.

Daman Mills as Aogami

Image via IMDB

Daman Mills will be playing as Aogami. You may recognize Mills from their work as playing Weiss in Final Fantasy VII Remake, JKR-721 in Cris Tales, Hamon in Monster Hunter: Rise, Secutor Mevix in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Frieza in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and numerous other roles.

Erica Lindbeck as Sahori Itsukishima

Image via IMDB

Erica Lindbeck will be playing Sahori Itsukishima. You may have heard Lindbeck’s work as Yoko Sawa in Lost Judgment, Shionne Tales of Arise, Carol Danvers in Marvel Future Revolution, Misty Olszewski in Cyberpunk 2077, Blackcat in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and numerous others.

Kellen Goff as Lahmu

Image via IMDB

Kellen Goff will be playing Lahmu. Goff has played Sakaki in Lost Judgment, Ranger Derick Wardell in New World, Abyss Herald in Genshin Impact, and Overhaul in My Hero Academia.

Chris Hackney as Fionn mac Cumhaill

Image via Chris Hackney VO.com

Chris Hackney will be playing as Fionn mac Cummhaill. Hackney has also played as Dimitri in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Blast Man in Mega Man 11, Illumi in Hunter x Hunter, Yuito Sumeragi in Scarlet Nexus, Raikoh in Gyee, and as Juro Kurabe in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

Deva Marie as Amanozako

Image via IMDB

Deva Marie will be playing Amanozako. You may recognize Marie from her roles when she played Flayn Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Laurel De’Vious in Rainbow High, Manaka in Aggretsuko, or as StarHeart in Sahlen’s Legacy.