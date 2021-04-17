The PS5 is maintaining the record for the fastest-selling console in U.S. history

Even though it seems like nobody can even buy one, the PS5 continues its track of being the fastest-selling consoles in US history.

According to Mat Piscatella from the NPD Group, the newly released system has become the fastest-selling ever in both unit and dollar sales.

US NPD HW – PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

For the PS5 to see the success that it has is pretty incredible. As of right now, it is almost impossible to get your hands on one. When retailers get more stock and the listings go live, the entirety of the stock seemingly is sold within minutes. It is very much a luck-of-the-draw situation in terms of buying one.

Even though the PS5 is setting records, the Nintendo Switch continues to sell incredibly well and was the best selling hardware platform for the month of March. This was most likely due to the fact that it is much easier to purchase a Switch compared to the PS5. However, the PS5 was still the leader in hardware dollar sales.

Finally, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War made its way back into the number one spot for best-selling games of the month while the newly release Monster Hunter Rise took the second spot. You can take a look at the top 20 selling games right here.