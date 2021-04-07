Monster Hunter Rise celebrates 5 million sales with Commemorative Item Pack

To celebrate a staggering 5 million sales for Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom is making a free Commemorative Item Pack available to all players. Called Kamura Pack 1, it contains Mega Potions, well-done steak, bombs, and other goodies.

Players can collect their Kamura Pack by speaking with Senri, the Mailman in the center of Kamaru Village. Interacting with the character and then selecting the “Add-On Content” option will allow them to collect their free items. The full contents of the Kamura Pack 1 are listed below:

30 Mega Potions

20 Well-done Steaks

10 Large Barrel Bombs

5 Mega Demondrugs

5 Mega Armorskins

Easily the most valuable items in the pack are the Mega Demondrugs and Mega Armorskin, hard to get items that will prove to be invaluable during the game’s most challenging hunts. Mega Potions will heal you during combat, and well-done Steaks are vital for keeping your Stamina high during long fights.

Monster Hunter Rise has been an enormous success for Capcom, outselling the Monster Hunter World launch despite being limited to just the Nintendo Switch. While a PC release is planned for 2022, the game will continue to be a Nintendo exclusive until then.

Capcom is also planning a series of free title updates for the game, with the first arriving toward the end of this month. This will add new monsters to hunt, new levels for Hunters to reach, and much more to the game.

See the Special Best Buy Game Offers, including Assassins Creed, NBA2K21, Super Mario, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto, and many more.